HOOPESTON — Joseph Bernard Means, 92, of Hoopeston died Sunday (May 24, 2020) at home.
An outdoor visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church Gymnasium, 323 E. Seminary Ave., Hoopeston. A family graveside service will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery. Friends and extended family are encouraged to line North Market Street at 12:45 p.m. Saturday to greet the family as they proceed to the graveside rites.
Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, is in charge of arrangements.