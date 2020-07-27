ROSSVILLE — Joseph C. Buck, 65, of Rossville passed away at 6:06 p.m. on Thursday (July 23, 2020). He was born in Danville on May 8, 1955, the son of Gordon and Margery Buck.
Joe is survived by his wife of 36 years, Louise (Schafer) Buck; children, Jason (Amanda) Buck, John (Jill) Shutes, Jennifer (Jared) Harris and Jamie (Rodney) Judy; sister, Laurie Huff; grandchildren, Siera Shutes, Robert Joseph Shutes, Brenner Harris, Taylor Judy, Ryan Judy, Kyle C. Judy, Ryleigh Buck, Easton Buck and a great-grandson on the way; niece, Stephanie (Chris) Ball; great-nephews, Andrew Layner and Jackson Layner; first mother-in-law, Juanita Wendt; and his four-legged buddy, Duke.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jordon Buck; parents, Gordon and Margery Buck; first wife, Jacqueline (Wendt) Buck; mother-in-law, Sara Schafer; brother, Larry Buck; first father-in-law, Carl Wendt; brother-in-law, Tom Huff; and nephew, Jacob Spicer.
Joe graduated from Schlarman Academy in 1973 before attending Danville Junior College. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as the Rossville Sons of the American Legion. Joe was a Rossville village trustee and a member of the Rossville United Methodist Church, where he sat as a board member.
He was a volunteer firefighter with the Rossville Fire Department and a coach for Special Olympics. Joe’s love for sports allowed him to coach many local teams while cheering on his favorite team, the Cubs.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. There will also be a one-hour visitation prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Rossville United Methodist Church, 116 Maple St., Rossville. A celebration of life service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the church, with Pastor Chris Quick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Joe’s name to the Mustard Seed Christian Daycare of Rossville, American Heart Association or donor’s choice.
Please join Joe’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.