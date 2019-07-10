ANNANDALE, Va. — Joseph C. Burrus of Annandale, Va., formerly of Villa Grove, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at home.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph and Evelyn Burrus.
Surviving Joe are his wife, Kay; brother, John Burrus (Myra) of Charleston, S.C.; and sister, Penny Wendling (Charles) of Broadlands.
Joe’s final resting place will be in Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at their home in Annandale on his 77th birthday on Aug. 9.