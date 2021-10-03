CHAMPAIGN — Joseph B. Casserly Jr., 87, died peacefully on Wednesday (Sept. 29, 2021) at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Champaign, Joe attended St. Mary’s grade school, University High School and the University of Illinois, graduating with a degree in civil engineering. Joe was a polio survivor, having contracted polio at age 7. He was named the March of Dimes polio poster boy in Champaign County and went on to help other polio patients by donating his blood for antibody treatment until a vaccine was created.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as engineering officer on the USS Hammerberg DE105. He was the duty officer on board during the rescue effort of the collision of the Italian liner Andrea Doria and the Swedish liner Stockholm in July 1956. He also received a letter of commendation for his heroic effort to save his ship during a nor’easter in March 1956.
Joe had a passion for planes and cars. He owned and raced an AC Bristol car. During a race in Lawrenceville, he met his future wife, Sandra Racine, who was operating a radio and phone on the track. He invited her to ride with him, carrying the checkered flag.
Joe began his career by forming Casserly Construction in the 1960s. His company built several buildings, including the University of Illinois Credit Union and Urbana Fire Station. He later took over family-owned Illini Chemical Company. Later in his career, he became chief pilot for Champaign-based Flo Con Systems/Vesuvius USA. He retired in 2001 with over 18,000 flight hours.
Joe had many interests, including flying, sports-car racing, Tai Chi and golf. He enjoyed volunteering for AARP’s free tax preparation for 25 years. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Sandra, and spending winters in Key Largo, Fla. He was a proud founding member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign.
Joe was happiest flying high as a pilot, golfing with his feet on the ground or spinning tales of the seas when he served in the Navy. He loved cheering for his grandchildren’s hockey and volleyball games … and he mostly enjoyed sharing stories with all. We will miss you dearly, Joe, Dad, Papa.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra Racine Casserly; three daughters, Colleen Zambole, Maureen (Michael) Niski and Sheila (James) Clary; four grandchildren, Matthew Zambole, Caroline and Meghan Niski, and Erin Clary; and a sister, Margaret Casserly Simone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph B. Casserly and Jeanette Brummel Casserly; and brother, Michael W. Casserly.
A memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 468, Champaign, IL 61824. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.