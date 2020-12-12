MONTICELLO — Joseph Dwight Blythe, 97, of Monticello passed away at 12:54 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 10, 2020) at home.
Dwight was born June 9, 1923, in Windsor, the son of Ray I. and Florence Mae (Andes) Blythe. He married Mary A. Bridges on Feb. 14, 1947, in Cisco.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Mary of Monticello; daughter, Linda Dyson (Larry) of Monticello; sons, Rick Blythe (Jackie) of Lodge and Rus Blythe (Lee Anne) of Lincoln; nine grandchildren, Corey Dyson, Ryan Dyson (Jen), Darci Chupp (Wayne), Chris Blythe (Becky), Amanda Hettinger (Dan), Aaron Blythe (Brittney), Austin Blythe (Laura), Emily Reed (Dale) and Jenny Bridgwater; 26 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Jones of Monticello; and brother, Stephen Blythe (TJ) of Bismark.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Stain; brothers, Forrest Blythe and Robert Blythe; and a sister Beverly Brown.
Dwight and Mary farmed for 40 years in rural Cisco until his retirement in 1994. He was a lifetime member of the Piatt County Trail Blazers and worked all 66 years of the rodeo. During the last several years, he could be found working the raffle table at the main gate. Dwight was also a member of the Piatt County Farm Bureau.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Croninger Cemetery, Cisco, with Bob Lane officiating. The family requests casual attire be worn.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Trail Blazers. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.