CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Joseph Donn Rowand, 78, formerly of Homer, passed away Feb. 25, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
He was the second son of Lawrence and Kathryn Davis Rowand. They and older brother James ("Jim") predeceased him.
Survived by one sister, Janice Rowand Manzo (Joe) of White House, Tenn.; nephew, Jared B. Manzo (Lauren) of Joelton, Tenn.; and several Rowand and Davis cousins.
He was born July 11, 1942, in Champaign, at the "old" Burnham City Hospital.
Joe grew up on the family farm southeast of Homer and graduated from Homer High School in 1960. Several of those class members have remained close over the years, a special part of his life.
His interest and training in the arts began as a teenager, in the school band, wood-working and painting. He went on to graduate from Souther Illinois University/Carbondale from the School of Fine Arts.
He worked for a number of years in New York City and White Plains, N.Y., gaining additional art training at Parson's School of Design.
He was employed by Burroughs-Wellcome Pharmaceutical Company in advertising and design. The transfer of that company's corporate headquarters took him to the Chapel Hill area. He then became an independent businessman, opening The Studio Frames, custom picture framing. That business grew, and also he saw the need for a particular kind of art gallery.
This led to the founding of Somerhill Gallery, which he then developed and oversaw for the next 40-plus years. In semi-retirement, he continued to enjoy working in the art field with Joe Rowand Fine Art Services, LLC.
He was quite active in the Chapel Hill-Raleigh-Durham area art world in his many years residing and working there. He was blessed with a large circle of friends and the constant company of his "fur kids", his canine companions.
Interment in his beloved North Carolina, his home of 50 years. At a future date, a celebration of life is being planned.
Also, he loved his home community (Homer) and his many friends there. Maintaining ties to Homer, requests to the Homer Community Library are suggested.