CHAMPAIGN — Joseph (Ed) Tichenor of Champaign, formerly of Westfield, died Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) at Heritage Health, Hoopeston.
Ed was born April 24, 1931, in Santa Ana, Calif., to Wayne and Jessie Tichenor. He married Wanda Rogers on June 25, 1960, in Westfield.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and wife; sister, Thursa Smith; brother, Frank (Art) Tichenor; and sons, Rick Tichenor and Mark Tichenor.
He is survived by his son, Brian (Jill) Tichenor of Monticello, and granddaughter, Emily (Nick) Weaver of Decatur.
Ed served in the United States Army, First Calvary Division, during the Korean War. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University and the University of Illinois. Ed taught history in several school districts, ending his teaching career at Farmer City-Mansfield. Following his move from education, he worked in sales at Cleveland Cotton and Follett Books.
Ed was a member of the American Legion, VFW and Disabled American Veterans. He was also a member of the Westfield United Methodist Church. He greatly enjoyed his past involvement in I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club, Civil War Roundtable and activities at the Champaign Park District. He was an avid sports fan, playing wheelchair basketball and football with the Champaign-Urbana Black Knights, and enjoyed watching all University of Illinois sports, Cubs baseball and Bears football.
A special thanks to all the staff at The Windsor of Savoy, Evergreen Place and Heritage Health for their compassionate care.
Graveside services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Westfield, on Monday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Walter Miller officiating. Graveside burial rites will be conducted by the Westfield American Legion and Kansas American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Save the Redwoods League, 111 Sutter St., 11th floor, San Francisco, CA 94104; savetheredwoods.org.
To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey — Westfield, is in charge of the arrangements.