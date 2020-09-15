CHAMPAIGN — Joseph F. Hacker III died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at home in Champaign.
Joe was born in Milwaukee on April 26, 1934.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alcy (Sivyer) Hacker.
He is survived by his wife, Frances (Enders) of 61 years; son, Joseph (Melissa) Hacker; daughter, Beth (Mark Zimmermann) Hacker; granddaughter, Cora Anne Hacker; and sister, Alcy (John) Merker.
Joe served in the Air Force in Korea, Japan and the United States. He was an employee of the University of Illinois for 30 years.
He was active in both his church and the community. He was involved in Cursillo and a variety of activities at Holy Cross Catholic Church. In the community, he delivered Meals on Wheels for Family Service. At OSF, he volunteered in pastoral care and was a hospice volunteer for many years.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Champaign. Father Joseph Donton and Deacon Ed Morbacher will officiate. The family is abiding by COVID-19 guidelines. Please adhere to social distancing, and please wear a mask. Burial will be at a later date in Wisconsin.
Joe was known for his sense of humor and friendliness.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or to a charity of your choosing.