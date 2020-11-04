DANVILLE — Joseph Benton Fox, 91, of Danville passed away Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) at home.
Joseph was born on Jan. 21, 1929, in Fairmount, the son of Willis B. Fox and Grace Hedges Fox. He married Patricia Ann Dowers on July 10, 1954. She survives.
Other survivors include two daughters, Diana (Bob) Kmetz of Edwardsville and Teresa (Mark) Steinbaugh of Bismarck; one brother, Marion Fox of Decatur; and one sister, Marjorie Block of Sanford, N.C. Also surviving are four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He worked as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Fairmount and Homer. He was a member of the Danville American Legion Post 210.
As per his wishes, Joseph will be cremated, and a private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). Krabel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online messages of sympathy may be left at krabelfuneralhome.com.