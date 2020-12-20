CHAMPAIGN — On Thursday (Dec. 17, 2020), Joseph Thomas Garrison, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 77.
Joe attended Champaign High, graduating in 1961, and attended the University of Illinois.
Joe married Sherry Pruett Garrison on Feb. 15, 1964, and they raised two sons, Matt and Brad.
Joe worked as a Champaign firefighter for 28 years, retiring as battalion chief and receiving the Teamwork Award in 1992. Joe was a founding member of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 and part of the negotiating team for, and signatory to, their first contract in spring 1974. Joe served professional firefighters across the state of Illinois, serving as an officer with the Associated Firefighters of Illinois. For his many years of service with the AFFI, Joe was awarded Central District Vice President Emeritus.
Joe was preceded in death by parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sherry; two sons, Matt (Susanne) Garrison of Oakwood and Brad (Joanny) Garrison of Madison, Miss.; and five grandchildren, Paige (Tyler) Day, Trae Garrison, Parker Garrison, Natalie Garrison and Preston Garrison.
Also surviving are his brother, William (Sue) Garrison of Danville; and sister, Jan (Ed) Thomas of Champaign; as well as several nieces and nephews.
After retirement, Joe spent summers enjoying the family cabin at Shangri-La Club in Oakwood with his wife and family. He was a club board member for many years and served as club president several terms.
Joe loved his family, the fire department and Shangri-La and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.