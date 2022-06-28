PALO ALTO, Calif. — Joseph J. Giblin, 92, of Palo Alto, Calif., formerly of Champaign, died Friday, June 10, 2022.
Joe was born on Nov. 27, 1929, at Mercy Hospital (now OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center) in Urbana. He spent nearly his entire life in Champaign and loved the community and surrounding areas. He came from a long line of farmers who settled in the area from Ireland in the mid-1800s. He was the son of Joseph C. and Maude Lowry Giblin and married Karen Lupton Giblin on June 27, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2022.
Joe attended Holy Cross Elementary, Edison and Champaign Central schools. He attended Millikin University and graduated from the University of Illinois.
He was a mortgage banker for over 30 years, serving American Savings Bank as vice president and Mid-State Savings as senior vice president and member of the board of directors. He also was a licensed real-estate broker for over 40 years.
Joe was a longtime member of Rho Epsilon, the University of Illinois Professional Real Estate Society and the UI Real Estate Forum. He served as a cryptography specialist with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Joe was a dedicated member of the Champaign service community. He was a founding member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and served in several leadership roles for the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club, Champaign County Farm Bureau, Knights of Columbus and the Sierra Club of CU. He also served as charter board member of the Champaign County Mental Health Center and was a life member of the Community Foundation of Champaign County and a charter fellow of the Kiwanis Welfare Foundation Endowment Fund. He was a proud member of the board of directors of Catholic Social Services and the Annual Support Committee of the Provena Covenant Medical Foundation.
Joe is survived by a son, Michael J. Giblin of Park Ridge; a daughter, Lisa Giblin Freccia of Portola Valley, Calif.; a daughter-in-law, Carmelle Giblin; a son-in-law, Tobias Freccia; and seven grandchildren who loved his gentle nature and generous spirit, Ryan Giblin (25), Jason Giblin (23), Braedon Giblin (22), Anna Giblin (20), Ilaria Freccia (18), Paolo Freccia (16) and Andre Freccia (14).
Mike and Lisa invite family and friends to celebrate Joe and Karen and their life together at a visitation service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign. They will both be interred at Mt. Hope Mausoleum.