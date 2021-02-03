CHAMPAIGN — Joseph P. Grimsey, 52, of Champaign died Friday (Jan. 29, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral services will be private. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Joe was born March 16, 1968, in Urbana, the son of Tom and Pat Grimsey.
He was a graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School. Joe was a FedEx Express carrier for 21 years.
He was a motorcycle, muscle car and truck enthusiast. He loved helping others and participating in benefits. He was an avid camper and loved spending time with his family.
Joe is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kristy Grimsey; two daughters, Taylor and Morgan; parents, Tom and Pat; two brothers, John and Richard (Shannon); and nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles (Chuck), and both sets of grandparents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grimsey family or Champaign Sportsman’s Club.