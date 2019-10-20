CHAMPAIGN — Joseph Alan Howell retired to eternal life Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) after a valiant fight with ALS.
There will be a visitation Monday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 702 E. Church St., Savoy. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, at noon at the church. Burial will immediately follow in Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Owens Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joe was born to Robert and Mary Lou (Pummill) Howell, in Champaign, on Dec. 28, 1959. He graduated from Champaign Central High School and Parkland College. A true townie, he married his high school sweetheart, Denise (Christensen), in August 1980. They had two children, Kati (Nathan) Turk of Champaign and Joshua (Amanda) Howell of Waukesha Wis.
Joe worked tirelessly for IDOT for 37 years, all while a faithful disciple of Christ. He served as a deacon, teacher and lay preacher over his lifetime, serving at Temple Baptist in Champaign, Calvary Baptist of Effingham, First Baptist of Tolono and Cornerstone Church in Savoy. A lover of knowledge, he spent his few free hours learning, painting, woodworking and gardening.
He is survived by his wife; children; mother; sister, Amy (George) Fahey; and grandchildren, Joseph Alan Valentine, Phineas Jude, Charlotte Eden and Olive May.
The family requests donations be made to Cornerstone Church. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.