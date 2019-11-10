PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Joseph J. Bodamer, 85, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and mentor, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, formerly of DuPont, Wash., and Champaign, died at home Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, with his loving and caring family at his side, following a short battle with colon cancer.
He was born April 3, 1934, and was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Sherron.
He has many family members who will keep him in their hearts, knowing someday they will be reunited, including his children, Michelle (Derek) Key of Marion, Kim (Thorpe) Facer of Urbana, Suzanne (Michael) Kirsch of Eagle Mountain, Utah, Michael Bodamer of Pleasant Grove and Becky (Ness) Saravia of Steilacoom, Wash. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, seven stepgrandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
Joe honorably served his country, retiring from the Air Force in 1974. After retirement, he worked for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also was the scheduler for the Champaign County Officials Association, was an active sports official, and was in charge of the collection of fees for football parking for the University of Illinois. He loved to garden and tend his fish pond. He was a lifelong golfer and an avid fan. He made gingerbread houses every Christmas for friends and family and served in the Mormon church’s bishops' storehouse, which he greatly enjoyed.
Joe’s physical presence might be gone from the earth, but he will live vibrantly for generations to come because of the love and devotion he poured into his family and church.
Donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bishops' storehouse. These can be mailed to Kim Facer, 2704 Boulder Drive, Suite D, Urbana IL 61802.