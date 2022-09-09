ST. JOSEPH — Joseph "Joe" Jean, 86, of St. Joseph passed away at 5:28 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Services will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is assisting the family will arrangements.
Joe was born Oct. 15, 1935, in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Anna (Seigel) Jean. He married Antoinette Sromek in 1958 in Chicago. She survives.
He is also survived by four children, William (Suzanne) Jean, Ann Marie (David) Brown, Carol Lynn (Kenneth) Klimowski and Edward (Christina) Jean; seven grandchildren, Joseph, Gloriann, Antoinette, Stephen, Kathryn, Thomas and Morgan; and five great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Russell, William, Collins and Arthur.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Albert; two sisters, Dorothy and Margaret.
Joe was a member of St. Walter Catholic Church, Roselle, where he served as a usher.
