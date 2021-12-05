MAHOMET — Joseph “Joe” R. Berbaum, 89, of Mahomet passed peacefully on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, surrounded with family, and under the care of hospice.
He was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Chatsworth, the son of Ray (The Popcorn Man) and Wilma Rosenberger, and was raised by Albert and Mary Berbaum of Champaign.
Joe graduated from Champaign High School in the Class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-55 at Fort Lewis, Wash., now Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He served in Korean War.
He married Dolores C. Berbaum on June 5, 1976. She passed on Oct. 15, 2007. He married Thelma Hern on Sept. 20, 2008. She passed on Sept. 16, 2019.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Helen Lowery Hobbs; and a niece, Donna Van Hooser.
Survivors include five stepchildren, Jo Taylor (Floyd) of Phoenix, Ore., Rosanne Governor (Fred) of Eagle Point, Ore., Ric Benfatto (Dana) of Talent, Ore., Cheryl Hern of Urbana and Linda Scott of Shelton, Conn.; eight grandchildren, Natalie Williams (Spencer), Ben Dodge (Sarah), Misty Gram, Victor Benfatto (Rachelle), Zachary Benfatto, Nikki Babb, Terry Scott (Liz) and Deric Scott (Marie); 15 great-grandchildren, Coda Williams, Lily Williams, Elizabeth Williams, Charity Williams, Ella Dodge, Elliott Dodge, Alex Babb, Kinslee Gram, Kimber Gram, Khloe Gram, Joshua Goff, Lena Benfatto, Michaylah Benfatto, Viktor Benfatto and Jordan Goff; four nephews, Bill Lowery and Kenny Lowery (Jody), both of Rutland, Richard Lowery (Grace) of Creve Coeur, and Timothy Lowery of Grayville; four nieces, Karen Lutz of Wenona, Diane Nix (Jim) of Rutland,, Deborah Noyes (Bruce) of Eagan, Minn., and Christine Janssen (Bill) of Watseka; 13 great-nephews, Brian Lowery (Sara), Jason Lowery (Kathy), Tim Lowery Jr., Brandon Lutz (Kandi), Austin Lutz, Jon Noyes (Na Lee), Clinton Rossman, Christopher Nix (Jamie), Travis Nix (Jaclyn), Matthew Lowery (Kayla), Andy Janssen, Michael Janssen (Emily), Ryan Janssen; and 11 great-nieces, Teresa Lindsey (Preston), Tara Freeman (Mike), Heather Volz (Derrick), Kara Wilson (Adam), Deidra Parrish (Phil), Justine Gerads (Chaz), Marisa Noyes, Crystal Rossman, Shawna Mulder (Mike), Michelle Nix and Stephanie Fuller (Skyler).
Joe was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 601 since 1955. He retired Jan. 1, 1998, from the University of Illinois Operation and Maintenance Division.
Joe was a member of American Legion 71 and AARP and a life member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed traveling, gardening, hunting and woodworking. His season tickets to UI football games were one of his many passions.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, followed by a funeral at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to IBEW Local 601 or American Disabled Veterans.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.