URBANA — Joseph "Joe" Nevitt, 60, of Urbana died at 9:09 p.m. Monday (July 12, 2021) at home.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, U.

