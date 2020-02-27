Gifford — Joseph Franklin “Joe” Lamb, 83, of Savoy passed away at 11:40 p.m. Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, with visitation starting at 11:30 a.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Burial will be in Stanton Friends Cemetery near Urbana.
Mr. Lamb was born in Morrisonville on Jan. 29, 1937, the son of Alva and Helen (Sloman) Lamb. He married Karen Mae Saffer on June 21, 1959, in Harvel. She preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2009.
He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Nauber (David) of Higganum, Conn.; sons, David Lamb (Julie) of Geneva and Stanley Lamb (Jenna) of Atwood; a sister, Doris Nicol (Jack) of Wilmington; grandchildren, Matthew and Mark Lamb, Samantha Goss (Nick) and Destini Kramer (Corey); and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Maddox and Rylan Goss and Conner Kramer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother, Dwight Lamb.
Mr. Lamb graduated from Morrisonville High School and attended Eastern Illinois University. He served in the Air National Guard and worked for Pioneer Seed and Illinois Crop Improvement Association, Urbana, where he attained the designation of Certified Seed Technologist. He was owner/operator of Pro-Seed Technology, Urbana, and later retired from Great Lakes Hybrids, Ovid, Mich.
Mr. Lamb enjoyed golf and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He spent countless hours coaching his children’s youth sports teams and later managed the Urbana American Legion Baseball Team. He enjoyed his many years of involvement with the Gifford-Flatville Baseball Team as well. For 10 years, he volunteered as the scorekeeper for Urbana High School basketball games.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.