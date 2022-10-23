MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the sure and certain hope of resurrection, the Rev. Joseph Lee Bryan, 93, passed into the loving hands of God on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Born May 30, 1929, he had a strong adherence to the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and was associate minister emeritus of Lindenwood Christian Church, Memphis, Tenn. He was the son of Joseph G. and Bertie S. Bryan, and was born and raised in Kansas City, Mo. He was ordained into the ministry in 1952 at Country Club Christian Church in Kansas City, after graduating from Texas Christian University and Lexington Theological Seminary.
In his 43 years of active ministry, he served First Christian Church in Hannibal, Mo., University Place Christian Church in Champaign and Lindenwood Christian Church in Memphis. His calling was in Christian education, worship and pastoral work. To many, he was a teacher in all situations, a mentor and a kind and affirming presence, doing so with spiritual depth, wit and understanding.
He is survived by three children, Mark Allan Bryan and Martha Lorene Robbins (Tom), both of Madison, Wis., and Barbara Jean Atwood (Mark) of Austin, Texas; a granddaughter, Alissa Angeline Vanlandingham of Bellingham, Wash.; and a brother, David Bryan (Mary) of Marshfield, Mo.
Betty, his wife of 59 years, preceded him in death in 2011.
His celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lindenwood Christian Church.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Lindenwood Christian Church Foundation, 2400 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38112, or an organization of the donor’s choice.