CLINTON, Wash. — Joseph W. McKinley, 77, passed away Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020) at home in Clinton, Wash.
This gentleman, born in 1943, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lyle McKinley of Farmer City. Both parents are deceased.
Mr. McKinley is survived by one sister, Janet Reeser (Rod) of Branson, Mo.; two nephews, Brent Reeser of Seattle and Brad Reeser of York, Pa.; as well as two great-nieces, Chloe Reeser and Allison Reeser, both of York.
In addition, Mr. McKinley's longtime companion, Mark Dancer, survives and remains in their home on Whidbey Island.
Mr. McKinley was educated at DePaul University, George Washington University and Northwestern University.
Mr. McKinley also served in the U.S. Army with the rank of captain, serving two years in Japan during the Vietnam War era. Subsequent to his military service, Mr. McKinley devoted over 30 years to the field of hospital administration, residing in Arizona, California and Washington.
Hobbies and interests for Mr. McKinley include world travel, music, art, gardening and photography.