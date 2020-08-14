MONTICELLO — Joseph Michael “Mike” Donahue, 73, of Monticello and Presque Isle, Wis., passed away Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) following a selfless 11-year battle with cancer.
These past years (and many preceding) were spent making unforgettable memories — from family trips to Marco Island and the Northwoods of Wisconsin, to attending Packers and Brewers games; from fishing his favorite Wisconsin lakes, to being there for his children’s and grandchildren’s milestone moments.
Mike was born Feb. 2, 1947, in Chicago, and was adopted at birth by Joseph and Marjorie Donahue. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1965 and received a business degree from Lakeland University in Sheboygan, Wis. From Mike’s high school years to the last days of his life, he followed horse racing and betting and even dreamed of owning his own racehorses. Forty-nine years ago, he took Heidi (Lentz) on their first date to a race, and he came away a winner — soon marrying Heidi, the love of his life. From a memorable wedding day that found Mike in an ill-fitting tuxedo and ill from a mix of nerves and wedding-eve shenanigans, they forged forward with love to build a beautiful family. He worked hard to provide for his family but didn’t let his work define him.
With a light-hearted approach to work, Mike had the freedom to try out new stints — including a janitorial business out of college, semi-pro golf instructor and golf course manager, farmer and farm manager, college admissions officer at the UI and, most recently, co-owner of Jack’s Jigs.
Mike had a genuine, upbeat and contagious zest for life, as witnessed in a few of his favorite songs: “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong and “Toes” performed live by Billy Bridger. He always had prominently displayed an antique paper copy of his favorite poem, which begins: “The thing that goes the farthest towards making life worthwhile | that costs the least and does the most, is just a pleasant smile.” Fittingly, Mike had a memorable, easygoing smile and a gentle nature that put everyone at ease. He always took the time to share a friendly word (or two, or three, or many more) with those he met, and his voice carried kindness and interest in others.
Family describe him as caring, loyal, patient, intelligent, funny and opinionated — a wonderful set of attributes that made him ... him. Husband. Dad. Grandpa. Friend. Fishing buddy. Mentor of the good stuff: fishing, golf, baseball, ping pong, cards and cribbage.
Mike is survived by his wife and forever partner, Heidi Donahue; three children David, Sarah and Jake; sister, Pat (Bill); daughter-in-law, Mindy, and son-in-law, Cal; nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Morgan Grace, Riley Michael, Cooper Michael and Greta Rose — each one loved with all his heart.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marjorie and Joseph.
A private graveside service will be held at Monticello Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kirby Foundation or Monticello Christian Church, both of Monticello. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.