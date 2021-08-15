URBANA — Joseph Arthur Miller was born on June 13, 1931, at home in Leland to parents George Arthur Miller and Mary Francis Henne.
He died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Urbana at the Clark-Lindsey Green House.
Joe was predeceased by his parents and a son, David Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Lawrence; a daughter, Lee Miller Wagers; three stepchildren, Amy Malina, Alan Weber and Mathew Weber; two granddaughters, Katie Rose Palmer (Ryan) and Betsy Jo Hopkins (Keller); nine stepgrandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Maryette Miller.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 at Fort Lewis, Wash.
Joe was employed in the Housing Division of the University of Illinois for nearly 35 years, rising to associate director of housing for business. In addition, he was financial director for the local chapter of his fraternity, Psi Upsilon, for 42 years. It was a place where he made many lifetime friends.
Many members of the fraternity have expressed their appreciation for all they learned from him while fulfilling their role as chapter house treasurer.
Joe Miller was a lifelong blood donor, giving well over 6 gallons to the American Red Cross.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Clark-Lindsey Green House for their devoted care of Joe.
Joe loved his family and friends very much and always enjoyed being with them. He was a good and kind man.
Contributions in his name may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the family plot at Leland Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.