URBANA — Joseph “Joe” Nevitt, 60, of Urbana, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 9:09 p.m. Monday (July 12, 2021) at home.
Joe was born Nov. 15, 1960, in Peoria, the son of Herbert and Dora (Nyari) Nevitt. He married Christine Beckmann on Jan. 19, 1980, in Peoria.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; son, Jared (Kristy) Nevitt of Danville; three grandchildren, Savannah, Taylor and Kiyah; brother, Steve (Carolyn) Nevitt of Oxford, Miss.; sisters, Beverly (Steve) Hoffman of Peoria and Tracey (Mike) Bingham of Metamora; brothers-in-law, Denny Beckmann of Peoria and Douglas (Maggie) Beckmann of Mahomet; and sister-in-law, Wendy Beckmann of Peoria.
In 1981, the family moved to Texas, where Joe was an avid fisherman and spent many hours fishing on Lake Georgetown. After relocating back to Illinois, he enjoyed home-remodeling projects, woodworking, playing golf with his wife, watching the Chicago Cubs and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802.
Memorials may be made to Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.