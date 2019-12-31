Joseph Nixon Dec 31, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON — Joseph "Joe" E. Nixon of Clinton died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Services are private. Burial will be in Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton. Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers