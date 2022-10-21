Joseph Olivero Oct 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLIOTT — Joseph Olivero, 91, of Armington, formerly of Elliott, died Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022) at his son's house in Armington. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos