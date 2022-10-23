ELLIOTT — Joseph P. Olivero, 91, of Armington, formerly of Elliott, peacefully passed away at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022) at his son’s home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Funeral services will follow, beginning at 11 a.m., with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Elliott Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family to be given to a charity of the family’s choice that will be decided later.
Mr. Olivero was born April 21, 1931, in Gibson City, a son of John and Minnie Evaline Olivero. He married Beverly Kestner, and they had five children. He later married Victoria Gordon on Oc. 3, 2005, and she survives in Urbana.
He is also survived by four sons, Michael Olivero of Elliott, Scott (Connie) Olivero of Paxton, Ronald (Connie) Olivero of Armington and James (Jennifer) Olivero of Elliott; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine, six brothers and four sisters.
Joseph was a U.S. Army veteran. He was employed by Stokely’s Van Camp in Gibson City for many years. He then worked in the supply service center at Chanute Air Force Base and retired from there after 23 years in 1988. He was a kind and caring man and enjoyed singing and dancing.