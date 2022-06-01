DANVILLE — Joseph Matthew Pintar, 86, passed peacefully on Friday (May 27, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Joe was born Feb. 24, 1936, in rural Georgetown, the son of Joe and Sophia (Stimac) Pintar.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; infant son, Jason; and stepson, Bradley Carter.
Joe married Betty Lou Vacketta on July 7, 1978.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, along with his stepdaughter, Marta (Mark) Fearon of Chicago; stepgrandsons, Trevor Fearon and Derek Fearon; brother, Roy (Violet) Pintar of Georgetown; nephew, Brad (Julie) Pintar of Mahomet; nieces, Cathy (Shane) Knoblett of Indianapolis and Stacy (Jason) McKinney of Apison, Tenn.; as well as cousins and great-nieces and -nephews.
Joe graduated from Georgetown High School, Danville Area Community College, attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Eastern Illinois University. Joe worked at General Electric, Estad, and later retired from TMF in Williamsport, Ind. He was a lifetime member of the Wolf Creek Golf Club. He had in previous years been secretary/treasurer of Vermilion Hills Country Club before the club became Wolf Creek.
He was also a member of Danville Elks Lodge 332, Moose Lodge 1001 and Sons of the Legion Post 210. He had been a past member of the Knights of Columbus, Danville Boat Club and a volunteer with the Kickapoo Fire Department. Joe proudly served his country in the Army National Guard of Illinois from 1958 to 1961, Troop A 1st Squadron 106th Calvary Division, where he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and Fort Knox, Ky.
Joe and Betty enjoyed their winters in the Florida sunshine at Fort Myers Beach, staying active playing golf, euchre, cycling, fishing and visiting flea markets, but they always spent Christmas with Marta, Mark and especially grandsons Trevor and Derek.
Joe loved sports and faithfully followed the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and all University of Illinois programs. In his younger days, he was an active participant in the local sports, primarily fast-pitch softball and basketball, where he played on many championship teams.
Joe loved to fish across the Midwest, going on several fishing trips with friends. His red and white 1956 Corvette convertible was a prized possession.
Joe was a first-born American to his parents who had both immigrated from Croatia (which was part of the old Yugoslavia). He had coordinated many of the American Croatian picnics and dinners in the area. Joe and Betty visited Croatia, the birthplace of his father and mother, to the Gorski Kotar region and the town of Crni Lug. There, Joe found some cousins unknown to him. Also, the cemetery he visited contained more relatives.
Joe will be remembered for his wit, positive attitude of life and devotion and love to his family. He will be missed.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Funeral service will be on Thursday, June 2, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Patti Wise and Father Sauppe officiating. He will receive military honors at the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be offered in Joe’s name to the Champaign-Urbana Carle Foundation Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute or St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church of Georgetown.