LODA — Joseph Richard Sage, 59, of Loda passed away at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday (June 15, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 2, at the Sage residence, 607 E. Washington St., Loda. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph was born Jan. 2, 1962, in Paxton, the son of Henry E. and M. Joyce Claytor Sage. He married Trina Kidd on Feb. 19, 2002, in Paxton. She survives.
Along with his wife, Trina, he is survived by his children, Kendra (Aaron) Jake of Rantoul, Lydia Magers of Vallejo, Calif., and Mitchell Sage of Loda; five grandchildren, Lukas, Lacie, Lisa, Levi and Livia; mother, Joyce Sage of Loda; brother, John (Alta) Sage of Paxton; and many favorite aunts and uncles and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry, and brother, Matthew Sage.
Joe spent his childhood in the Paxton and Loda area and graduated from Buckley-Loda High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Joe was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Loda, the Loda American Legion Post 503 and color guard. He worked for Birkey’s, Hendricks Contracting and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 841 before retiring. Joe was an avid gardener. He loved working on tractors and motorcycles.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established in his name at Federated Bank, Loda.