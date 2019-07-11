DANVILLE — Joseph F. Singleton, 83, of Danville passed away at 5:29 a.m. Wednesday (July 10, 2019) at VA Illiana Health Care System.
Joseph was born Sept. 29, 1935, in Kossuth, Ind., the son of Wallace and Norma Nicholson Singleton.
Survivors include five daughters, Janina (Fred) Conley of Hume, Jackie Savell of Vero Beach, Fla., Justine (Doug) Williams of Tuscola, Julie (Rich) Thompson of Vero Beach and JoEllen (Troy) Hafner of Santa Barbara, Calif.: two brothers, Roger Singleton of Campbellsburg, Ind., and Barry (Molly) Singleton of Orleans, Ind.: three sisters, Grace (Junior) Chastain of Orleans, Linda (Ronnie) Freed of Pekin, Ind., and Joy (Gene) Goen of Orleans; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Shirley, Rita and two who died in infancy; and two brothers, Paul and Eugene.
Joseph was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He had worked as an auto body repairman for many years, including at Shelby’s in Urbana as well as owning his own shop in St. Joseph.
Joseph enjoyed watching sports, football and basketball. His favorite sport was NASCAR racing, and he loved anything to with cars, especially Fords.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Danville National Cemetery with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 210 of Danville. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is assisting the family with service details.