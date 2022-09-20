DANVILLE — Joseph Springer, 89, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 14, 2022) at the VA Illiana Heath Care System, Danville.
He was born on Dec. 27, 1932, the son of Gilbert and Elsie (Albrecht) Springer, in Princeton.
Joe leaves behind his wife, Blanche (Harris) Springer; children, Joan (Kent) Janesky and Brett Springer; daughter-in-law, Angie Springer; grandchildren, Erik (Megan) Janesky, Ali (Ben) Kramer, Blake (Aida) Janesky, Gabi Springer, Calvin Springer and Shea Springer; great-grandchildren, Jack, Mabel, Joey and Emmy; as well as one brother, John Springer.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Donald Springer and Roger Springer.
Joseph Springer will be remembered for many things, but something that truly set him apart was his general athletic prowess. As a three-sport athlete at Princeton High School, he excelled in football, basketball and track. His mastery of pole-vaulting earned him a full-ride scholarship to the University of Notre Dame, where he led his team as varsity captain and ranked second in the country. He continued his successful track career while stationed in Germany as a proud member of the U.S. Army and was invited to participate in the U.S. Olympic Trials in 1954, although due to a severe leg injury, was unable to compete.
After returning home from Germany, Joe began his teaching and coaching career at Schlarman High School. He then went on to teach at North Ridge Middle School before landing his dream job at Danville Junior College (DACC), where he served as a teacher, coach and athletic director.
While Joe was a standout athlete in many arenas, his true passion and first love was golf, which he began playing from an early age. He’d sneak onto the golf course near his home and use one club to practice every shot until he was chased away by groundskeepers. He went on to participate in a number of tournaments and even played with the likes of Billy Casper and Jack Nicklaus — to say he was a good golfer is an understatement. His accolades speak for themselves — Joe went on to be inducted to the NJCAA Golf Hall of Fame, the DACC Athletic Hall of Fame and the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame. He spent over 20 years coaching golf and passing his love of it on to his players.
Joe Springer loved Jesus and was a longtime member of Central Christian Church. He was much loved by his family, friends and community. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, nursing his sweet tooth and cheering on the Fighting Irish. He will be missed dearly by all who were blessed to know and love him — most of all by his beloved bride of 62 years, Blanche.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers who took care of him after he lost his sight.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Pastor Adam Harmon will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the DACC Scholarship Foundation in honor of the Joe Springer Memorial Scholarship or a charity of your choice. Please join Joe’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.