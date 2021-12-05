SAVOY — Joseph Benjamin Swope, 89, of Savoy died at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be no services. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph was born on April 11, 1932, in West York, the son of Lester and Margaret Wheeler Swope. He married Nancy Bonesteel on Aug. 2, 1996; she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Larry Lee (Faith) Swope of Beaumont, Texas and Michael Ray (Mishelle) Swope of Bellville, Fla.; one stepson, William Wesley (Sheri) Cornwell of Melrose; one daughter, Peg Cain of Robinson; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Ann; two brothers, Kenneth and Lee; two sisters, June Graham and Velda Mills; two grandchildren; and one son-in-law.
Joseph was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1950 to 1958. He did his basic training at Great Lakes Naval Base, Chicago.
He was a painter at the University of Illinois for 31 years and was a member of Painter’s Union Local 303.
He was a believer for many years and had been a longtime member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in rural West York.
He retired to Florida, then moved back to Illinois in 1996. He enjoyed traveling, yard sales, auctions, researching genealogy, music, reading and spending time with his family.
Joseph was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, an amazing grandfather and a faithful friend.
