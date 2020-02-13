Joseph Sykes Feb 13, 2020 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TILTON — Joseph Sykes, 65, of Tilton died at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers