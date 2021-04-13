CHAMPAIGN — Joseph (Joe) A. Warmbier, 57, of Champaign passed away at 1:22 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago, with his children by his side.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation Society of Illinois is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prairieland Anti-Cruelty Program and Shelter for at-risk animals.
Joe was born March 10, 1964, in Urbana, to Gerald and Judy Warmbier.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Warmbier of Champaign; a brother, James Warmbier of Champaign; a daughter, Amber Warmbier of Monticello; a son, Steven Warmbier of Monticello; three grandchildren, Parker Warmbier, Jade Warmbier and Eli Warmbier; an uncle, Ray Bielert of Champaign; and two cousins, Brad Bielert and Scott Bielert.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Warmbier; an aunt, Sharon Bielert; and a cousin, Robert Bielert Jr.
Joe enjoyed spending as much time as possible outdoors. He enjoyed many camping trips to southern Illinois with his cousins. He enjoyed fishing and loved animals of all kinds. Joe was happiest when he was spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.