CHAMPAIGN — Joseph W. Wenzel, 88, of Champaign passed away at 2:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 30, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana from complications following a stroke.
He was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Elkhart, Ind., the son of Joseph and Katherine (Landers) Wenzel. He married Patricia Gallagher on June 6, 1959, in Chicago; she survives in Champaign.
Also surviving are two children, Kevin (Laura) of Massachusetts and Eileen (Dick) of Illinois; and three grandchildren, Vincent, Joseph and Jane.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, MaryLou, Atha, Jay and Ann.
Joe spent his entire career in the field of speech communication. He received a B.S. from the University of Illinois, an M.S. from Northwestern University and a Ph.D. from the UI in 1963. He taught for three years at Hunter College in New York, where among other achievements, he established a debate team.
He returned to the University of Illinois in 1963 as an assistant professor in the Department of Speech and Theater, where he continued to coach debate. In 1977, he received the Campus Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching. He also received awards for publications from the Midwest Forensic Association and American Forensic Association and was a frequent presenter at conferences, including delivering a keynote address at the First International Society for the Study of Argument conference in Amsterdam in 1986.
Joe was promoted to full professor of speech communication in 1993. He also served as associate department head and director of graduate studies. He began coaching the undergraduate mock trial team, which he continued to do for six years beyond his retirement in 1999. He maintained friendships with many of his students, debaters, “mock turtles" and colleagues throughout his lifetime. He also taught at the University of Amsterdam and was involved in national and international professional organizations on argument.
Outside of his academic career, he was an avid family man, gardener and fixer of all broken gadgets. He loved the outdoors and made several trips to Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Many family vacations, including a grand tour of Europe in 1978, were spent tent camping. In addition to these activities, he enjoyed scouting used-book stores and estate sales for unique and classic books.
He was well known for his humor, especially his puns and limericks; his kindness; and his dedication to his family and students.
A memorial service will be arranged at a later date, post pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the Joseph Wenzel Undergraduate Support fund in the UI's Communication Department (communication.illinois.edu/giving), the American Stroke Foundation, the American Heart Association or Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign.