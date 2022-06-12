CHAMPAIGN — Joseph W. Wenzel of Champaign passed away Dec. 30, 2021.
A celebration of life visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. A memorial program will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., which will be held in person as well as virtually. For security reasons, the zoom link will be sent to you upon request. To request the zoom link or to RSVP if you are attending in person, email wenzel4evr@gmail.com.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.