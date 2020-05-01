RURAL LUDLOW — Joseph Wiesnoski, 89, formerly of rural Ludlow, passed away at 8:25 a.m. Thursday (April 30, 2020) in Libertyville.
Joseph was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Idamay, W.Va., the son of Joseph and Julia Peliczak Wiesnoski. He married Georgia Servinsky in January 1956 in Moquah, Wis. She preceded him in death Oct. 24, 2012.
He is survived by two sons, Dennis (Julie) Wiesnoski of Deerfield and Kevin (Kathy) Wiesnoski of Petoskey, Mich.; and two grandchildren, Benjamin (Jessie Bridgeman) Wiesnoski of Chicago and Hannah Wiesnoski of Deerfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Mary Provenzano, Helen Carlson, Sophie Bostsi, Lucille Kofler and Victoria Tekenburg; and two brothers, Vincent Wiesnoski and John Wiesnoski.
Joe spent his childhood in West Virginia and at the age of 12 went to live with his sister, Lucille, and her husband, John Kofler. After graduating high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He later served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years and was stationed in Duluth, Wis., Alaska, Denver, Colo., and Rantoul in 1964.
In 1968, he and his wife moved to rural Ludlow. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, he worked in civil service as an electronic instructor and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University.
Joe was a volunteer Ludlow fireman and a member of the Ludlow American Legion. He was a handyman and enjoyed working outdoors. Most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family and always looked forward to attending their band concerts and sporting events.
