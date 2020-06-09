GIBSON CITY — Josephine "Jo" Chase, 94, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 2:41 a.m. Friday (June 5, 2020) at her home in Gibson City.
Jo's wishes were honored as she wanted to be cremated and be buried at Drummer Township Cemetery privately with only her immediate family present. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or an organization of the donor's choice. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family.
Jo was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Indiana, Pa., a daughter of Joseph and Rose McIntosh Mouser. She married Darrell Chase on Jan. 18, 1945, in Gibson City. He passed away on Nov. 13, 1980.
She is survived by two sons, Darrell (Susan) Chase of Gibson City and Kim (Becky) Chase of Gibson City; five wonderful grandchildren, Traci (Dave) Lowery, Tammi (Doug) Fanson, Josh (Sarah) Chase, Kaci (Michael) Farmer and Drew (Courtney) Chase; nine precious great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Parker, Kellan, Jacob, Addison, Lexi, Hadley, Mia and Hudson; and her siblings, Annie Reynolds of Kankakee, Edward (Pat) Mouser of Boise, Idaho, John (Inez) Mouser of Lucerne, Pa., Frank (Helen) Mouser of Clune, Pa., and Tony (Lillian) Mouser of McIntyre, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary, and her brother, Joe.
Jo was a waitress, and she worked at the Gibson City Electronics Corp. for many years until retiring. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's school and sporting events. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
