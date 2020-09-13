BEMENT — Josephine D. Durbin, 61, of Bement passed away at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Bement Township Cemetery. The family is abiding by the COVID-19 suggestions set forth, they ask you please adhere to social distancing. Pastor Tim Davis will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Josephine D. Durbin memorial fund in care of the State Bank of Bement.
Josephine was born on Dec. 19, 1958, in Decatur, a daughter of William and Wilma Borders Durbin.
Josephine is survived by her brother, Joe Durbin of Bement, and special friend, Barb Fuqua of Clinton.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Josephine was a member of First Christian Church of Bement and helped serve many funeral dinners. She was a cook for the Bement public school district and Bement Health Care Center. Josephine served on the Bement Community Council and loved serving on the 4th of July parade committee.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, has the honor to serve the family of Josephine Durbin, “Our family is here to serve your family.” Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.