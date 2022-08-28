DENNISON — Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of Dennison, formerly of Chrisman, passed away at 12:07 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Paris.
He worked alongside his father and brother as a grain and livestock farmer with Blue Family Farms, and he also worked for Moss Farms.
He was born Aug. 5, 1998, in Urbana, the son of James P. and Carla J. (Snyder) Blue II. He met the love of his life, Jenna K. (Johnson) Blue, in kindergarten, and the two began dating in the seventh grade. After ten years of dating, he married Jenna on a beautiful day, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her family farm in Dennison, and she survives.
Other survivors include his parents, Jim and Carla Blue of Chrisman; his brother and best friend, Tyler Blue of Chrisman; his parents-in-law, Dave and Kathy Johnson of Dennison; his paternal grandparents, Pastor Jim and Chris Blue of Georgetown; his maternal grandmother, June Snyder of Chrisman; as well as a loving extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Josh was a 2016 graduate of Paris High School where he participated in basketball and FFA. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Natural Resources and Environmental Science from the University of Illinois in 2020. He was a faithful, life-long member of Olivet Church of the Nazarene of Georgetown, a member of Edgar County Pheasants Forever, and a member of the FFA Alumni Association. Josh found great reward in farming and took pride in his work, and he was known to be one of the best hay-rakers and auger cart drivers in the area. Josh loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed dirt drags and side-by-side rides, was undefeated in the 2022 truck pulling season, and may or may not have had an unhealthy obsession with red 2005 LLY Duramax diesels. When indoors, Josh was talented at cooking and playing banjo and guitar. He was also a loyal Fighting Illini football and basketball fan.
Josh will be remembered as being “as strong as an ox but as gentle as a teddy bear.” He had a smile that lit up a room and he never met a stranger, usually greeting others with one of his trademark hugs. As one of his co-workers observed, “Josh didn’t know how to have a bad day, and somehow he managed to make everyone else’s day better.” He loved spending time with family and friends and was adored by young children, many of whom came to know him as “Uncle Josh.” At the heart of Josh’s life was a strong Christian faith and a desire to be more like Christ.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to Pullin’ for ALS or to the Olivet Church of the Nazarene Youth Camp Fund.
Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Templeton Funeral Home in Paris, with Pastor James P. Blue officiating. Burial will follow in Forsythe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Templeton Funeral Home.
