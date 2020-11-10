SHAWNEE, Kan. — Joshua Evans, 43, of Shawnee, Kan., formerly of Champaign, a grateful believer in Jesus Christ, passed away of natural causes on Oct. 9, 2020.
Josh is survived by Erin Evans and their children, Brayden, Chase and Camille Evans of Shawnee; his parents, Jim and Cheryl Evans of Urbana; sister, Jennifer Evans of Chicago; brother, Ben Evans of Urbana; and paternal grandmother, Jodie Evans of Monroe City, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Donnis and Gladys Rice, and paternal grandfather, Jack Evans.
A complete obituary may be viewed at amosfamily.com.
A celebration of life will be held in Champaign in 2021.
The Evans family wishes to thank everyone for their kind words, generous gifts and prayers. If you would like to give a gift in Josh’s name, please consider making a contribution to the Lenexa Baptist Church Celebrate Recovery program at lenexabaptist.com/2020/04/16/giving-2/ or by check to Lenexa Baptist Church Celebrate Recovery, 15320 W. 87th St. Pkwy., Lenexa, KS 66219.