URBANA — Joshua Robert Franks, 55, of Urbana passed away at 6:42 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Joshua was born April 4, 1964, in Rantoul.
He is survived by his grandmother, Betty Smith Golladay; an aunt, Linda Brown (Charles) of Covington; and his cousins, Christine Brown and John Brown.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Elizabeth (Smith) Franks.
Joshua is a 1982 graduate of Urbana High School. He was an avid Illini fan and Chicago White Sox and Dallas Cowboys fan as well.He was a talented artist and enjoyed his cats.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.