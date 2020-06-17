MAHOMET — Joshua Jeffrey Seward, 38, died suddenly on Saturday (June 13, 2020) while visiting his parents’ home with his family in Mahomet.
Joshua was born Dec. 11, 1981, to Eric and Joy Seward in Springfield. They survive along with his younger brother, Jordan E.W. Seward, also of Mahomet.
Joshua was preceded in death by his older sister, Jessica Joy; his paternal grandparents, Claire and Jean Seward of Springfield; and maternal grandparents, Ray and Robert Vanderburg of Macomb.
Joshua married Amy Rae Bjorklund on July 1, 2005. They have two sons together, Kaiden, 13, and Marshall, 11. They survive as well as nieces, a new nephew, his namesake, Harrison Joshua, and much loved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joshua was raised in Mahomet, attending the Mahomet-Seymour schools, graduating in 2000. After serving in the Coast Guard, he attended LeCordon Bleu at Brown College in Minnesota, graduating in 2006.
Josh worked in the culinary field in restaurants such as the St. Paul Hotel, Minneapolis, the Capital Grille, Indianapolis, and the Chophouses of Wilmington and Raleigh, N.C.
Joshua had a soft heart for people in need and enjoyed volunteering at camps for inner-city children and at a Hungarian orphanage, with a team as well as on his own.
Josh loved times with family over the holidays and cookouts and birthdays. Fireworks and vacations at the beach were great Seward favorites together. He enjoyed treating his family to delicious meals and trying new dishes on them.
Joshua had a favorite Scripture verse that reads, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6
His fun personality and sense of humor will be much missed by all.
A memorial service for Joshua will be held outside on Saturday, June 20, at 2 p.m. at the Rice farm, 768 CR 1800 E, Philo, IL 61864. Light refreshments will follow in an open shelter area.
In lieu of flowers, please send any monetary gifts to the Seward Trust Fund, Stratford Park Bible Chapel, 2801 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821, ATT: Darrel Rice, Treasurer.