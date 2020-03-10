Jovonne Sungail Mar 10, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CATLIN — Jovonne Sungail, 79, of Catlin died at 6:07 p.m. Friday (March 6, 2020) at home. In accordance with her wishes, no formal services will be held. Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers