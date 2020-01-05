CHAMPAIGN — Joy Humphrey, 91, of Champaign passed away Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Jan. 15, 1928, in Taylorville, the daughter of Roy and Mary Ellison.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherrey (Ralph) Jacob; son, William K. (Theresa) Humphrey; grandchildren, Erin (Jennifer) Jacob, Ryan Jacob, Nathan (Brina) Bickers, Alisa Humphrey and Jordan Humphrey; and great-grandchildren, Skylar, Taylor, Paressa, Lilynn, Brantley, Kaiysen and Reilynn.
Joy was a member of the First Baptist Church at Savoy, was formerly employed at Eisner Food Stores, served as the director of the Mount Vernon YMCA and held several positions at the Unit 4 school district in Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William G. Humphrey Jr.; father-in-law, William G. Humphrey; and mother-in-law, Edith Humphrey.
Joy will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church at Savoy, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy, IL 61874. Visitation will be for one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Pastor Chuck Moore will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in Oakhill Cemetery, Taylorville.
