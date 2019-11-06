CHAMPAIGN — Joy Jamison, 79, of Champaign passed away on Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at her home.
She was born Sept. 1, 1940, in Champaign, a daughter of Erlene “Lee” and John Barham. She was raised in Champaign and attended Champaign High School. She married Jerry Jamison, also of Champaign, on June 8, 1958. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Johnny Barham; and sister, Marianne Day.
She is survived by her daughters, Julie (Steve), Jill (Clyde “Lucky”) Jamison- Horton of Champaign, Jody (Craig) Dedon of Westfield, Ind., and Jennifer Sanders of Champaign; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas Barham of Champaign. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of two more great-grandchildren upon her passing.
Joy worked at Jewel Deli for nine years before finding her true joy of being a daycare provider. She owned Joy’s Day Care for more than 20 years. She loved children and being a grandmother. In her later years, she ran “Grandma’s Taxi” and would plan her days and trips well out in advance to ensure she could get her grandchildren to school and every function desired. Not only would she give her grandchildren rides, but she would welcome neighbors and friends. Everyone Joy met was considered a friend. She will be missed by so many.
She was a member of Windsor Road Christian Church. She loved the Lord, her family and the people surrounding her. She was an avid Savoy Walmart shopper and enjoyed socializing with the employees.
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, also at the funeral home. Pastor Randy Boltinghouse will officiate. Joy will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery in Champaign next to her husband.
