FITHIAN — Joy Love Johnston, 97, of Fithian passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Friday (June 28, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Fithian United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Lee Legg and the Rev. Darla Holden officiating. Burial will take place in Stearns Cemetery, Fithian. There will be a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling the arrangements.
Joy was born Jan. 25, 1922, in Indianola, the daughter of George and Lucy Kelsheimer Tuggle. She married Walter Macy. He preceded her in death in 1975. She married Lawrence “Bud” Johnston on May 26, 1977, in Fithian. He preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2006.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
Joy was also preceded in death by two infant brothers at birth; brothers, Ivan Tuggle and James Tuggle; and sisters, Mary Payne, Imogene Collom, Ruby Martin and Mae Martin.
Joy was a member of Fithian United Methodist Church. She was a farm wife and worked on the farm her entire life. Joy was a first and second grade Sunday school teacher for 63 years. Her hobby was collecting angels.
Memorials can be made to Fithian United Methodist Church.