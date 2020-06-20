FOX LAKE — Joy L. Rathe, 75, formerly of Monticello, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home in Fox Lake.
Joy was born on March 6, 1945, in Chicago, the daughter of Francis and Alice (Miller) Phillips.
While in high school, Joy was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, even playing the organ at the early service. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1963.
Joy obtained her B.A. from the National College of Education in Lombard. Upon receiving her master’s degree in health care administration, she spent her career in managerial roles for various health care systems.
After her retirement, she enjoyed serving as librarian of the Cisco library for a few years. In her free time, Joy loved to read, work in her garden and spend time with her grandkids. She moved to Fox Lake in September 2017 to be closer to her daughter and her family.
Surviving are her three children, Amy (Joe) Bathery of Lindenhurst, Karl Alvin Rathe of Burlington, N.C., and Anthony Rathe of Fort Smith, Ark.; one brother, Ken (Wendy) Phillips of O’Fallon; one sister, Julie (Dennis) Quimby of Hopewell; two grandsons; two granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; two nephews and one niece; and 11 cousins. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A family celebration of life will be held later this summer.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Monticello.