ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Joyce A. Eberhardt (nee Applegate), 93, died of natural causes on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Issaquah, Wash.
She was born Aug. 17, 1928, in Macomb, to Marguerite Clem Applegate and Henry Francis Applegate. Her family lived on a farm outside of town, but after a fire, they resettled in Macomb.
Joyce attended the University of Illinois, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. It was there she met and married Wayne William Eberhardt, who was attending college after serving as a Marine in World War II. They stayed in Urbana after college, where Joyce was a devoted wife and loving mother to three daughters.
She was an avid reader, artist and lover of antiques, especially early American primitives. She and Wayne had a large circle of friends, many from college, and enjoyed many group activities, such as bridge potlucks, tailgates, dance outings and all things Illini.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 73 years, Wayne Eberhardt; three daughters, Luan Wold (Ben), Nancy Eberhardt and Amy Eberhardt; and two granddaughters, Alexandra Wold and Emma Wold.
No service is planned at this time.