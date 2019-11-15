SADORUS — Joyce A. Fancher, 70, of rural Sadorus passed away at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with Pastor Joe Carter officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Joyce was born Nov. 11, 1949, in Cave City, Ky., the daughter of Riley and Kathleen Warf Logsdon. She married Garry L. Fancher on Jan. 6, 1968, in Urbana. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Darryl Fancher of Villa Grove, and daughter, Deandra Deedrick of Villa Grove; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her brother, Bob Logsdon of Rantoul; and two sisters, Sharon Ipox of Mansfield and Barbara McLain of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Catherine Eastman.
Joyce was a homemaker.
