CISSNA PARK — Joyce Bauer Stock, 81, went to be with Jesus on Monday (April 18, 2022) after a short illness, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born on Dec. 27, 1940, in Cissna Park, to Paul and Esther (Koehl) Hodel. She married Jon Bauer on Aug. 12, 1962, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 1967. She later married Les Stock on Nov. 16, 2008, and he survives in Cissna Park.
Joyce is also survived by one daughter, Julie (Doug) Walder of Hoopeston; three grandchildren, Katie Walder, Ryan (Tamar) Walder and Ashley Walder; and three great-grandchildren, Ben, Ty and Ezra; sisters, Carol Crist of Sacramento, Calif., Lois Neihouser of Francesville, Ind., and Gloria Leman of Washington, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by seven stepchildren, Gloria (Wayne) Laubscher of Mackinaw, Steve Stock of Towanda, Stan (BJ) Stock of Covington, Ind., Pat (Morris) Young of DeKalb, Ed (Dawn) Stock of Cissna Park, Tom (Karol) Stock of Cissna Park and Donna Mitchell of Champaign; 20 stepgrandchildren; and 30 stepgreat-grandchildren.
In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Jane Mueller; a foster sister, Mildred Vogel; four brothers-in-law, George Mueller, Les Crist, Andre Neihouser and Doug Leman; a foster brother-in-law, Bud Vogel; a stepson-in-law, Kurt Mitchell; and a stepdaughter-in-law, Lori Stock.
Joyce had a passion for teaching and spent over 20 years as the home-ec teacher at Cissna Park High School. She was a Sunday school and VBS teacher at her church for many years and also taught countless sewing classes at The Sewing Boutique in Hoopeston, where she was part owner. Joyce was a member of Apostolic Christian Church of Cissna Park. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, reading and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be from Friday, April 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Apostolic Christian Church, Cissna Park, with church ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Church of Cissna Park or Our Daily Bread Ministries. Please share a memory of Joyce at knappfuneralhomes.com.